Neon’s ‘The Lodge’ Makes Chilling Debut, O-Scope Releases Horace B. Jenkins’s Long Lost Drama ‘Cane River’ – Specialty B.O. Preview

As Neon rides the awards season wave with Bong Joon Ho’s cinematic masterpiece Parasite, they aren’t stopping with delivering genre titles that speak to their brand. This weekend Neon will debut their chilling thriller The Lodge directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz.

Written by Fiala, Franz, and Casci, The Lodge follows a family that decides to spend their holidays in a snowy remote cabin. Already, this doesn’t sound like a good idea. The father (Richard Armitage) is forced to leave the family vaycay for work and his new girlfriend Grace (Riley Keough) stays behind to take care of his kids Aidan (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh). When a blizzard hits, they become trapped and, well, Grace’s dark past begins to terrify all of them.

Related Story GLAAD Launches 'Neon' To Spotlight The Black LGBTQ Experience

The Lodge debuted last year at Sundance before going through the festival circuit and then making its premiere in Italy in January. Based on the trailer (which you can watch below), The Lodge is very much in line with Fiala and Franz’s knack for getting under our skin and screwing with our minds. The pair wrote and directed the thriller Goodnight Mommy which was released in 2015 to critical acclaim. Sitting at an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Goodnight Mommy earned $1,178,196 at the domestic box office.

The Lodge opens in New York at the Angelika, Nitehawk in Williamsburg and the Drafthouse Brooklyn. It will also play in Los Angeles this weekend at AMC Century City, Drafthouse, Universal Citywalk and AMC Burbank.

As Deadline exclusively reported last year, Oscilloscope Laboratories acquired the rights to Horace B. Jenkins’ romantic drama Cane River. The film company founded by the late, great Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch is set to release a 4K restoration version of the long-lost film that explores issues of race, family, history and colorism — timely topics that are relevant today just as they were when the film was released in 1982.

Cane River was written, produced, and directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Jenkins and was a production that practiced inclusivity before it was in vogue in Hollywood. The film was crafted by an entirely African American cast and crew and tells a racially-charged love story in Natchitoches Parish, a “free community of color” in rural Louisiana. The story follows Peter (Richard Romain), a brash former football player and aspiring writer that returns to Louisiana and develops a forbidden romance with the spirited Maria (Tommye Myrick). Tensions between their respected black communities begin to unravel — the light-skinned, property-owning Creoles and the darker-skinned, more disenfranchised families of the area.

The film made a gala debut in New Orleans and Richard Pryor showed interested in distributing the romantic drama, but the film was lost after Jenkins died at 42, months after the movie’s completion. After decades, the film’s original negative was acquired by the Academy Film Archive from the DuArt Film & Video Vault in 2013, and was remastered by IndieCollect with Oscilloscope Laboratories for its release.

This is the first time the film will be screened for the public in 40 years. It is set to debut in New York at the Brooklyn Academy of Music starting today with Romain, Myrick and Jenkins’ son, filmmaker/journalist Sacha Jenkins, in attendance for Q&As February 7 at 7PM, February 8 at 4:15PM and 7PM, as well as February 9, at 2PM. The film is also set to open in New Orleans today with a national expansion to select theaters in the following weeks.

Watch the trailer below.

Music Box Films will release Levan Akin’s And Then We Danced this weekend in New York and is set to expand next week to Los Angeles. The film, which made its world premiere as a Directors’ Fortnight title at the Cannes Film Festival last year, is set in the strict and gender conservative scene of ancient Georgian dance and follows an obsessive young dancer Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani), who has been training at the National Georgian Ensemble with his partner, Mary (Ana Javakishvili), since he was a child. However, when new dancer Irakli (Bachi Valishvili) arrives what begins as a rivalry soon turns to longing as the two draw closer together. The film was Sweden’s official submission to the Oscars and recently screened at Sundance in the Spotlight category.

From dancing romance to more remote cabin creepiness, Ant Timpson’s Come To Daddy starring Elijah Wood is set to deliver some thrills this weekend. The Saban Films horror written by Toby Harvard follows the mustachioed Norval Greenwood (Wood) a privileged man-child who arrives at the coastal cabin of his estranged father to discover that his father was not only a jerk, but had a shady past that could very well screw up both their lives. As a result, Norval must battle with real and metaphorical demons thanks to a father he barely knows.

The film also stars Stephen McHattie, Martin Donovan, Michael Smiley, Madeleine Sami and Simon Chin. It will open in 30 theaters in 28 cities including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Austin, Chicago and others.

In Mohit Suri’s Malang, there is action, romance, thrills and drama! The Hindi-language pic from India is stacked with Bollywood all-stars including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. The film follows Advait (Aditya Roy Kapur), a young introvert who meets the free-spirited Sara in Goa. She is from London and it is her first time in India and she wants to live a life of a vagabond (aka “malang”). They may be opposites, but they get along splendidly, living their best lives. Fast forward five years later, when all of this gets to a vigilante killer cop (Kapoor) and a righteous cop (Kemmu) — and for some reason, all of their lives are interconnected.