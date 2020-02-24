‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Jazz Raycole To Co-Star In CBS Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jazz Raycole (Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas) is set as a series regular opposite Kiele Sanchez and Angus Sampson in CBS’ drama The Lincoln Lawyer, from The Practice creator David E. Kelley based on Michael Connelly’s series of bestselling novels. It hails from A+E Studios, which will co-produce with CBS TV Studios.

Written by Kelley and directed by Adam Bernstein, The Lincoln Lawyer centers on Mickey Haller (yet to be cast), an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Raycole will play Izzy, Mickey’s client, a young former addict charged with grand larceny for stealing a necklace to support her habit. Izzy’s clean now – a fact that Mickey can relate to – and he not only gets her acquitted, but lets her pay off her bill by working as his driver.

Wisdom of the Crowd creator Ted Humphrey serves as executive producer and showrunner, and Adam Bernstein (Divorce) directs and executive produces the project, which has a series order. Kelley executive produces with Humphrey, Connelly, Bernstein and Ross Fineman.

Raycole most recently had a lead role in Freeform holiday movie Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas. Her other TV credits include BET’s The Quad, Sweet/Vicious, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iZombie. She’s repped by Principal Entertainment LA, Innovative Artists, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.