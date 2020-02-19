‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Angus Sampson Joins Kiele Sanchez In CBS Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Angus Sampson (Insidious franchise) is set as a series regular opposite Kiele Sanchez in CBS’ drama The Lincoln Lawyer, from The Practice creator David E. Kelley based on Michael Connelly’s series of bestselling novels. It hails from A+E Studios, which will co-produce with CBS TV Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Sampson will play Cisco, a former biker gang member who now serves as Mickey’s (yet to be cast) investigator, friend, and when necessary, bodyguard, Cisco is an imposing figure with a keen mind and a deep well of contacts on both sides of the law that help him do his job.

The search continues for the lead role of Mickey Haller, played in the 2011 feature adaptation by Matthew McConaughey.

Written by Kelley and directed by Bernstein, The Lincoln Lawyer centers on Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Wisdom of the Crowd creator Ted Humphrey serves as executive producer and showrunner, and Adam Bernstein (Divorce) directs and executive produces the project, which has a series order. Kelley executive produces with Humphrey, Connelly, Bernstein and Ross Fineman.

Sampson’s credits include the role of Tucker in the Insidious movies, Mad Max: Fury Road, Spike Jonze’s Where the Wild Things Are and recurring roles in Fargo and The Walking Dead. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Ellen Meyer Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.