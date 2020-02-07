‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Explores A Word You Can’t Say On Television

Stephen Colbert was going over the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s Senate acquittal, focusing on the gathering at the White House, which some called a victory lap. Colbert referred to it as a “Presidential pity party,” and said that the President claimed everyone had it in for him from the very beginning, “…from the day we rode down the elevator.”

Colbert had just one problem with that statement. “It wasn’t an elevator. Everyone knows it was an escalator! You were riding on it. We gotcha now, Mr. President!”

Everyone seemed confused on just what the event was at the White House. Even President Trump conceded, “It’s not a news conference. It’s not a speech. It’s not anything.” Colbert thought that was a little too close to Life During Wartime by Talking Heads, where “this ain’t no party. This ain’t no disco. This ain’t no foolin’ around.”

Of course, Colbert noted, since the event was at the White House, the Commander-in-Chief was at his most presidential. He referred to the “Russia, Russia, Russia” campaign: “It was all bullshit,” a phrase bleeped out by the TV show

“Wow, I’d like to point out, that for you people at home, we had to bleep that last word, because CBS has higher standards than the President of the United States!”