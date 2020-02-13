‘The Late Late Show’ With James Corden Presents A Week Of Justin Bieber

Thelonious Monster’s Bob Forrest once wrote of a “Sammy Hagar Weekend.” Now, The Late, Late Show’s James Corden is doing him one better, presenting a week with pop singer Justin Bieber to celebrate the release of his new album, Changes.

Bieber’s album, his fifth studio effort and his first in five years, arrives on Valentine’s Day. To celebrate, he’ll appear in a “Carpool Karaoke” on Tues., Feb. 18, a “Toddlerography” on Wed. Feb. 19, and a segment called “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” on Thurs. Feb. 20.

Corden released a short video announcing the week-long appearance. Watch it above.