‘The Last O.G.’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date & Teaser

TBS has slotted Tuesday, April 7 for the season three premiere of its hit sitcom The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

Co-created and executive produced by Oscar winner Jordan Peele, The Last O.G. has ranked as cable’s #1 sitcom since its 2018 launch.

In season 3, after serving his time at the halfway house and having his food truck go up in flames, Tray (Morgan) is forced into finding a new place to live, and new forms of income. He lands in gentrified Brooklyn with a host of colorful, hipster neighbors, where he begins to give “hood legend” walking tours of the city that is forever changing around him. Meanwhile, Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) is presented with the business opportunity of a lifetime, which could mean big changes for the whole family. You can watch a teaser trailer above.

Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Bresha Webb, Anna Maria Horsford, Derek Gaines and Joel Marsh Garland will all return for season three.

This season’s guest stars include Mike Tyson, Katt Williams, J.B. Smoove, Sasheer Zamata, Marla Gibbs, John Amos, Zach Cherry, Chelsea Frei, Lord Jamar, Clifton Powell, Roy Wood Jr., H. Michael Croner and Andrew Richardson, with appearances by Karrueche Tran and Chris Bosh.

The Last O.G. is executive produced by Morgan; Peele for Monkeypaw Productions; Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company; Joel Zadak of Artists First; Keenen Ivory Wayans, Carl Jones, and Steve Ast. Co-executive producers include Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw Productions.