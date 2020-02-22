‘The Last Man on Earth’ Alum Cleopatra Coleman Set To Co-Lead ‘A Lot Of Nothing’ Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Cleopatra Coleman, who co-starred in Fox’s The Last Man on Earth comedy series, has secured the lead role opposite Y’lan Noel (Insecure) in Mo McRae’s directorial debut film A Lot Of Nothing, which has David Oyelowo attached as an executive producer.

It’s about a married couple living in a Los Angeles suburb who is compelled to take dangerous actions when they discover their next-door neighbor is the police officer that just murdered an unarmed motorist.

The thriller, from Mansa Productions, was penned by McRae and Sarah Kelly Kaplan. Coleman will play Vanessa, wife to James Franklin (Noel), whose actions set in motion an escalating crisis, jeopardizing the lives and freedom of the officer and her family.

Slated to begin filming next month, the pic is produced by Inny Clemons, McRae, Anonymous Content, Mansa Productions founder Kellon Akeem, and Jason Tamasco of Bad Idea. Yandy Smith, Kim Hodgert, Nina Soriano, Zak Kristofek, and Ethan Lazar will serve as exec producers along with Oyelowo.

Coleman most recently appeared in Netflix’s original film, In the Shadow of the Moon, opposite Michael C. Hall and Boyd Holbrook. She’ll next be seen starring in Godfrey, an indie film written and directed by Ken Mok that also stars Iliza Shlesinger and Nick Thune.