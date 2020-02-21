Broadway’s ‘The Inheritance’ Sets Closing Notice

The Inheritance, playwright Matthew Lopez’s two-part drama that re-imagines E.M. Forster’s Howards End as a 21st Century tale set among gay men in Manhattan, will close on Sunday, March 15, producers announced today.

Directed by Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance began previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theater on Friday, September 27, with an opening night on November 17. When it closes, it will have played 46 previews (28 of the play’s Part 1 and 18 of Part 2) and 138 regular performances (86 of Part 1, 52 of Part 2).

The Broadway staging followed a sold-out London engagement. Though it received mostly positive reviews here – if less ecstatic than in London – The Inheritance has struggled at the box office. For the week ending Feb. 16, the two-part production grossed $345,984, just 30% of its $1.1M weekly potential. Attendance of 4,372 was at slightly more than half of capacity. The production hit its box office high point of $738,918 in early November, shortly before opening night.

The closing was announced by producers Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold.

“From its first preview at the Young Vic in 2018 through the West End and Broadway runs, audiences have been profoundly moved by Matthew Lopez’ beautiful play and Stephen Daldry’s stunning production,” said the producers’ statement. “We are all extremely proud of this production and the 32 actors who bring this ambitious story to life eight times a week and honor the legacy of those we’ve lost to the AIDS epidemic.”

The Broadway cast currently features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria.

Goldwyn began a four-month run in the show on Jan. 5, subbing for John Benjamin Hickey, who took a leave of absence to direct the upcoming Broadway production of Plaza Suite starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.