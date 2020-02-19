‘The Holdout’ Thriller Drama Series From Graham Moore & Timberman-Beverly In Works At Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation involving multiple bidders, Hulu has landed The Holdout, a legal thriller drama from Oscar-winning writer Graham Moore (The Imitation Game) based on his latest novel, which is published today. The project, from ABC Signature and Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly’s ABC Studios-based Timberman-Beverly Productions (Unbelievable), has been put in development with sizable penalty attached.

Created and written by Moore based on his book, The Holdout centers on Maya Seale. Ten years ago, she served on a jury in the decade’s most sensational murder trial. Now, having become a lawyer, she reunites with the other jurors for a true crime docuseries about the crime…and when one of her fellow jurors is murdered, Maya must prove her own innocence by getting to the bottom of a case that’s far from closed.

Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly CAA

Moore executive produces with Timberman and Beverly of Timberman-Beverly.

Released today by Random House, Moore’s The Holdout “takes a searing look at the U.S. justice system, media scrutiny, and racism,” per Publisher’s Weekly. Moore is a New York Times bestselling author, whose novels have been published in 25 languages to date. As a screenwriter, he won an adapted screenplay Oscar and a BAFTA for The Imitation Game.

Timberman-Beverly, coming off the praised Netflix limited series Unbelievable, produces the CBS series SEAL Team and the ABC pilot Wreckage.

Moore is repped by ICM Partners in publishing and by CAA and Felker Toczek. Timberman-Beverly is repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves.