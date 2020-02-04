‘The Great’: Sebastian De Souza Joins Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult In Hulu Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian De Souza (Medici: Masters of Florence) is set as a series regular opposite Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in Hulu comedy series The Great, from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Created, written and executive produced by Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara (The Favourite), The Great chronicles a genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th century Russia and follows the rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great. Fanning is Catherine, with The Favourite alum Hoult also starring alongside Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge and Sacha Shawan.

De Souza plays Leo, a charming, witty, country aristocrat who falls in love with Catherine (Elle Fanning).

The series is executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman. Civic Center Media produces in association with MRC Television.

De Souza, who recently starred in season 2 of the Netflix series Medici: Masters of Florence, will soon be seen in a recurring role on BBC Hulu series Normal People. On the big screen, he recently starred opposite Daisy Ridley in Claire McCarthy’s Ophelia. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent + Literary Management, Waring & McKenna.

