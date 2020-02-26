Click to Skip Ad
‘The Great’: Hulu’s Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult Comedy Lands At Starzplay, Channel 4

The Great
Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Great, Hulu’s period comedy about Catherine the Great from creator and writer Tony McNamara, has been sold to a swathe of international territories.

Starzplay has picked up the series, which stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Latin America and Brazil. Channel 4 will also show the comedy in the UK.

More.tv will premiere The Great in Russia, where Catherine the Great ruled, while other deals have been struck with HBO in Austria and Sky in New Zealand.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group secured the deals for the show, which is made by MRC Television. The show charts Catherine the Great’s journey from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history, but with only a smattering of historical facts.

Executive producers are McNamara, Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

The Great premieres on Hulu on May 15.

