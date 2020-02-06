The Gotham Group Inks First-Look Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

The Gotham Group, the management and production company behind the Maze Runner franchise and Netflix film Kodachrome among others, has signed a multi-year first look deal with Fox 21 Television Studios to create projects for both linear and streaming platforms.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Bert Salke and his extraordinary team of executives at Fox 21,” said Gotham Group Founder and CEO Ellen Goldsmith-Vein. “They have an unsurpassed record of successfully launching and supporting television projects that speak to the zeitgeist and create a conversation. After working with them on so many projects over the past decade, it’s a dream come true to now officially be partners moving forward.”

Led by Goldsmith-Vein, alongside Gotham Partner Jeremy Bell and VP of Television D.J. Goldberg, who will oversee the deal, The Gotham Group produced the film Stargirl, based on the best-selling novel by Jerry Spinelli, which premieres later this year on Disney+. Gotham is currently in production on Wendell & Wild at Netflix with Jordan Peele and director Henry Selick, and just wrapped Sorta Like a Rock Star, based on the novel by Matthew Quick (Silver Linings Playbook), and starring Moana’s Auli’I Cravalho for Netflix. On the television side, Gotham is in post-production on the pilot Masters of Doom, based on journalist David Kushner’s novel, at USA and is developing Washington Black, based on Esi Edugyan’s novel with Selwyn Hinds adapting, Anthony Hemingway directing, and Sterling K. Brown producing, at Hulu, which sold in a bidding war last year.

“Getting in business with The Gotham Group was a huge priority for me and everyone at Fox 21,” said Bert Salke, President of Fox 21 Television Studios. “Ellen Goldsmith-Vein is incredibly impressive, she’s smart, aggressive and a real force creatively. She has spectacular taste in material and talent alike and her company has a wealth of deep and meaningful relationships in the publishing world. We’re really excited about this deal.”

WME and Nelson Davis brokered the deal on behalf of The Gotham Group.