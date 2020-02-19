‘The Gordita Chronicles’ Comedy Series From Claudia Forestieri, Josh Berman & Zoe Saldana In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development The Gordita Chronicles, a coming-of-age kids and family comedy from Claudia Forestieri (Selena The Series, Good Trouble), Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva) and his Osprey Productions, Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures, and Sony Pictures TV, where Berman’s Osprey Prods is under a deal.

Written by Forestieri, The Gordita Chronicles, loosely inspired by Forestieri’s life, centers around a Latina reporter looking back on her childhood as a chubby, willful and reluctant Dominican immigrant growing up with her eccentric family in 1980s Miami.

Berman and Chris King executive produce for Osprey Productions. Zoe Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana executive produce for Cinestar Pictures. Forestieri is co-executive producer. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

Forestieri was a producer for Telemundo’s L.A. affiliate where she earned five local Emmys and a GLAAD Media award for her work covering the Latino community. She is an alumnus of HBO’s Access Writing Fellowship, NALIP’s Latino Writers Lab and NBC’s Writers on the Verge program. Forestieri is a writer on the upcoming Selena: The Series for Netflix and previously wrote on Freeform’s Good Trouble.

Berman also has a modern adaptation of Turn of the Screw and Murder House Flip, a true-crime renovation series, both with Sony Pictures TV, set at Quibi. Berman created ABC’s Notorious and created and served as an executive producer on Drop Dead Diva.

Saldana is next set to star and executive produce From Scratch, a limited series from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine for Netflix.