‘The Good Nurse’: FilmNation Boards Eddie Redmayne & Jessica Chastain Thriller Ahead Of EFM

FilmNation has boarded sales on hot project The Good Nurse, starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

We first broke news of the thriller in 2018. Based on the book by Charles Graeber and scripted by 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Tobias Lindholm (The Hunt) is set to make his English-language feature directing debut.

Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa is producing with FilmNation. We hear the film is being budgeted at around $30M.

The pic tells the true story of the pursuit and capture of Charlie Cullen, a nurse who is regarded as one of the most prolific serial killers in history. Now called “Angel of Death,” Cullen was a married father who was thought to be a responsible caretaker, but his secret compulsion to take life led to his implication in the deaths of as many as 300 patients over 16 years, spread across nine hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Redmayne will play Cullen, who was caught by two former Newark homicide detectives who wouldn’t let go, aided by a nurse who worked alongside Cullen and risked her job and family’s safety to stop him. Chastain will play the nurse whose dogged pursuit helped end the killing spree.