‘The Good Fight’ Season 4 Gets Premiere Date On CBS All Access

CBS All Access will premiere the fourth season of The Good Fight starring Christine Baranski on Thursday, April 9. New episodes of the legal drama spun off from CBS’ The Good Wife will be available every Thursday thereafter on the streamer.

CBS All Access

The 10-episode Season 4 finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multinational law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart (Baranski) and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence.

Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo also star in the series. Hugh Dancy joins Season 4 in a recurring role.

The Good Fight,

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

The series premiered with a special broadcast on CBS in February 2017 before moving exclusively to the EYe’s VOD and live-streaming service.