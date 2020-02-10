‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed For Season 4 By ABC

ABC has given an early Season 4 renewal to hit drama series The Good Doctor. The pickup secures the network’s two most watched series for the 2020-2021 season as fellow popular ABC medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, is in the first year of a two-year renewal. The Good Doctor marks the first ABC scripted series renewal this season.

The Good Doctor, produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, is ABC’s most-watched show this season after 35 days of delayed viewing across all linear and digital platforms, averaging 15.6 million total viewers with multi-platform playback. (In Live+7, The Good Doctor is neck and neck with No.1 Grey’s Anatomy.) The Good Doctor, Monday’s No.1 series in total viewers, is the season’s No. 1 gainer in TV playback in total viewers, jumping by +6.41 million viewers from its Live+Same Day average to its Live+35 Day average. In addition, the ABC drama nearly triples its Live+Same Day Adult 18-49 rating after 35 days of playback, spiking by +175% to stand as the No. 1 broadcast gainer this season.

The Good Doctor, developed by David Shore based on a Koran format, stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome.

“The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

In the current third season, Shaun continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun continues to tackle the world of dating and romantic relationships, and work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.

“We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing The Good Doctor to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now,” said Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television.

Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.