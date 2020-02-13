‘The Glorias’ Acquired By ‘Judy’ Team Of LD Entertainment And Roadside, Will Get Awards-Season Release Ahead Of Election

"The Glorias" stars Julianne Moore and three others as feminist icon Gloria Steinem

The Glorias, Julie Taymor’s movie about Gloria Steinem that spans five decades to tell the story of the feminist icon, has been acquired by LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The North American rights deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, reteams LD and Roadside, whose last tie-up, the Judy Garland biopic Judy, just won Renee Zellweger the Best Actress Oscar.

A fall 2020 release date, which positions the pic both in awards season and ahead of the 2020 presidential election, is planned. A national promotional tour with significant support from Steinem is also in the works. The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content.

“Telling my story in Julie Taymor’s genius movie carries my hope that we all have a right to tell our stories – I hope it encourages you to tell yours,” Steinem said in a release announcing the deal Thursday.

The Glorias, which bowed in the Premieres section last month in Park City, stars Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Keira Armstrong portraying Steinem at different stages of her life. The film features several women’s movement icons to tell Steinem’s story, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero). Timothy Hutton plays Gloria’s father Leo.

The pic races Steinem’s journey to prominence—from her time in India as a young woman to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, her role in the rise of the women’s rights movement in the 1960s and the 1977 National Women’s Conference.

Taymor directed and wrote the screenplay with Sarah Ruhl adapted from Steinem’s autobiographical book My Life on the Road. Taymor also produced with Alex Saks of Page Fifty-Four Productions and Lynn Hendee. Executive producers include David Kern, Marcei A. Brown, Amy Richards, Jenny Warburg, Sarah Johnson and Regina Scully.

“With The Glorias, Julie Taymor and her extraordinary cast​ paint a commanding portrait of an American leader, the remarkable Gloria Steinem, and also salute the millions of amazing women who have fought alongside Gloria for social change during the last half-century,” Roadside co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff said Thursday in annoucning the deal. “We are incredibly energized to bring this epic story to theaters this fall.”

Adds LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell: “Our most gratifying experiences have come from inspiring audiences with the authentic voices of historic female icons in films like Jackie, Judy and now The Glorias. Julie Taymor’s imaginative vision, brought to life by the performances of Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, honors Gloria’s pursuit to empower women from all walks of life.”

Roadside and LD combined on the release of Judy, releasing the pic in theaters in September. It immediately catapulted Zellweger into the Oscar frontrunner spot that she never relinquished. The film has grossed $39.5 million worldwide.

LD also was a producer on Searchlight’s 2016 biopic Jackie starring Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy.