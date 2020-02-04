‘The Gilded Age’: Jeanne Tripplehorn Joins Cast Of HBO Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jeanne Tripplehorn has been tapped for a major recurring role in The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ upcoming period drama series at HBO. The project is a co-production between HBO and Universal TV.

Created, written and executive produced by Fellowes, The Gilded Age begins in 1882 – introducing young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), the orphaned daughter of a Southern general who moves into the home of her rigidly conventional aunts in New York City. Accompanied by the mysterious Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an African-American woman masquerading as her maid, Marian gets caught up in the dazzling lives of her stupendously rich neighbors, led by a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife struggling for acceptance by the Astor and Vanderbilt set.

Tripplehorn will play Sylvia Chamberlain, a tall and beautiful enigmatic figure. A genuine expert in the creative arts and a great art collector, she is entirely excluded from high society because of her suspected past until Marian is kind to her.

The list of series regulars also include Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Amanda Peet, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson and Simon Jones.

The fictional epic of the millionaire titans of New York City in the 1880s hails from the Downton Abbey team of Fellowes, producer Gareth Neame and director Michael Engler. Fellowes, Neame, Engler and David Crockett executive produce, and Engler also directs.

Tripplehorn has a long history at HBO where she starred in the drama series Big Love and earned an Emmy nomination for her role in the movie Grey Gardens.

The actress recently wrapped production on the upcoming FX on Hulu limited series Mrs. America, in which she stars opposite Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne and Sarah Paulson. In features, she was most recently seen in Sebastian Lelio’s Gloria Bell opposite Julianne Moore, Brad Garrett, and Michael Cera. She is represented by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.