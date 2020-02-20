‘The Flight Attendant’: Bebe Neuwirth Set To Recur In HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Emmy and two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth is set as a recurring opposite Zosia Mamet in HBO Max’s thriller drama series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Neuwirth will play Diana Carlisle, a senior partner at the law firm where Annie (Mamet) works. Graceful and hard like polished marble, she’s a real mentor to Annie.

Cast also includes Sonoya Mizuno, Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Colin Woodell, T.R. Knight, Griffin Matthews, Merle Dandridge and Nolan Funk.

The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Neuwirth won two Emmys for playing Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane on the TV sitcom Cheers, and was nominated for Emmys for her work on the Cheers spin-off Frasier and again for her portrayal of Dorothy Parker in the TV movie Dash and Lilly. She has had guest arcs in The Good Wife, Blue Bloods and Bored to Death. Neuwirth won Tonys for her work in Broadway’s Sweet Charity and Chicago. She recently starred as Nadine Tolliver in CBS’ Madam Secretary.