One of these things is not like the other, as tonight’s Democratic presidential candidates debate featured the debut of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has been furiously spending his way into the scrum.
Bloomberg’s stalking of the candidates field has thrown a chaotic fray into panic mode, as he’s been spending, spending, spending in advance of Super Tuesday. To his competitors, that means he must be stopped now at tonight’s Maginot Line.
So far, Bloomberg has gotten a warm and fuzzy greeting from his on-stage companions, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah gave him a few online kicks as well.
Here’s the online zings so far:
‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Gives Mike Bloomberg And His Pips A Few Hits During The Democratic Debate
