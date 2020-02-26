Click to Skip Ad
‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Jabs Bloomberg And “Desperate” Buttigieg During Democratic Debate

Comedy Central

If you missed tonight’s Democratic primary debate from Charleston, SC, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah offered a play-by-play of the action on Twitter. And there was a lot of action.

Right out the gate, the candidates attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders, the current front runner after a big win in the Nevada caucuses. But Sanders showed no fear and fired right back joking, “I am hearing my name mentioned a bit tonight.”

More sparks flew when the CBS debate moderators reminded former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg that his numbers are in the basement with black voters, who make up a sizable portion of the voting population in South Carolina.

The Daily Show responded by tweeting a picture of Buttigieg wearing a beaded, cornrow wig and described him as a “little desperate” for black votes.

Here are some of the show’s other zingers.

