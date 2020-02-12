‘The Conners’ Plays Safe With Politics, Pushes The Vote In Live New Hampshire Primary-Themed Episode

SPOILER ALERT: This story includes details about tonight’s live, politically themed episode of The Conners on ABC — the 8 PM East Coast version that incorporates the unfolding New Hampshire Primary.

A politically charged sitcom, The Conners, met ABC’s commitment to live television as the ionic working-class family reacted in real time to the unfolding New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday night.

In the innovative half-hour episode titled “Live from Lanford,” an earnest Mark (Ames McNamara) watched live ABC News coverage of the primary for a school report as he warded off his family’s working-class cynicism. Zingers on politicians included: “Some of them are really, really terrible. If you vote, you can be proud you’ll help elect someone who is just terrible.”

There were jabs at child care and the unattainable price of Broadway musicals. The house had a boiler problem and was cold. There wasn’t much to eat but macaroni and cheese without the cheese packet.

“Hi, @realdonaldtrump. Since you work for us, could you send us some cheese packets for our macaroni? This is @realmaryconner from Lanford, Illinois, where Chicago is,” Mary tweeted to the President.

In one exchange, Mark mistakenly thought Alexander Hamilton had been a president. “Yes, he was good, but he wasn’t president — he was just the character in a musical that is so expensive we’ll never see it.”

Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) jibed: “Elizabeth Warren offered free child care at the caucuses. I was this close to flying to Iowa so I could go to a movie.”

The glimpses of anchors on screen in real time incorporated into the show by creator Bruch Helford provided the backdrop.

But despite the zinger, the politics was played pretty safe overall. The family remained disgruntled, but their views on the current administration were not clear, nor was whether they felt change was needed or possible. The question dominating the upcoming elections of whether working-class voters — or at least these voters in Langford — will vote their own interest largely was unanswered.

The family did gather in the kitchen for a public service promo during a commercial break, urging people to vote — because, “You can’t make people feel stupid about who they voted for unless you voted.”

Helford has said he had to really convince the actors who were terrified by the idea of going live. He promosed them it would be fun. It went pretty smoothly, ending with a shot of cameras and crew and a big burst of applause and cheers.

The episode was twist to a tele-political saga that saw ABC resurrect Roseanne Barr’s iconic show in 2017 after 21 years to much fanfare and stellar ratings. Barr supported Donald Trump on screen and off and found herself fired by ABC the following summer for racist tweets. The show was canceled but the spinoff, The Conners, sans the family’s longtime matriarch, premiered in the fall of 2018.

As the politics unfolded, a love story evolved when Louise (Katey Sagal) gets an opportunity that might send her away from Langford. The family throws her a going away party that backfires.

ABC has been at the forefront of a revival in live scripted programming since the early 2000s with an annual live edition of The Drew Carey Show, co-created and executive produced by Helford. Other networks followed, rolling out live musicals and various other formats. ABC brass has said the network wants to air one live program event a month.

The cast did a funny – and meta – live promo for the live episode during ABC’s live Oscar telecast Sunday. Settled in around the TV in their living room, they dissed the characters in show they were watching, until they realized it was them.

This civics’ lesson rolled in a sitcom might be interesting given the long slog to November and all the primaries to come. Watching them on someone else’s TV that’s on your TV with fictional characters sparking truth and controversy could be a welcome relief.

The show goes live again at 8 pm PT twice for the West Coaster – maybe there will even be a Democrat front runner by then for the family to riff on.