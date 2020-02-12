‘The Conners’ Ratings Surge With Live Episode; ‘This Is Us’ Tops Tuesday As ‘For Life’ Debuts

ABC aired a special live, political-driven episode of The Conners on Tuesday timed to the results of the New Hampshire primary, earning a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and a season-high 6.34 million viewers. The East and West coast broadcasts were each performed live, with the episode, “Live From Lanford,” seeing a 19% increase in total viewers compared with its last fresh episode two weeks ago, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers.

ABC’s lineup last night also included the premiere of 50 Cent’s legal drama For Life (0.7, 3.18M), which won its 10 PM time slot and grew in both metrics from the the network’s previous slot-holder Emergence. That series ended its season January 29, scoring 0.3 rating and 1.89 million viewers for the finale. The strong start from The Conners also helped comedies Bless This Mess (0.7, 3.60M), Mixed-ish (0.6, 2.57M) and Black-ish (0.6, 2.54M), which all saw upticks.

Over at NBC, This Is Us (1.4, 6.37M) bookended its “Big Three” trilogy of episodes that focused on the show’s triplet siblings Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz), with last night’s episode focusing on the latter. The family drama ticked up a tenth as the night’s highest-rated program, and paced NBC to the overall win in the demo.

NBC sandwiched This Is Us between Ellen’s Game of Games (0.9, 4.53M) and New Amsterdam (0.6, 4.48M), which both slipped a tenth.

Although there was a dip in ratings across the board, CBS’ Tuesday dominated in viewership with NCIS (1.0, 11.65M), the night’s most-watched show; FBI (0.8, 8.91M); and FBI: Most Wanted (0.6, 6.10M).

Fox’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (0.6, 2.00M) was down from last week, while on the CW The Flash (0.3, 1.14M) slowed a bit from last week and DC Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 746,000) held steady.