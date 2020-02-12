‘The Chi’ Actor Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine To Helm Docu On Ugandan Photographer Kibaate Aloysius Ssalongo – Film Briefs

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, who was recently seen in the Sundance film, Farewell Amor, is set to write, direct, and produce a feature-length documentary about Ugandan studio photographer Kibaate Aloysius Ssalongo. Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh is attached as an executive producer. Soderbergh and Ntare worked together on the Cinemax series, The Knick. Ntare, who is perhaps best known as one of the stars of Showtimes’ The Chi, first encountered Kibaate’s studio in 2002 driving through the Ugandan countryside doing research for his play Biro. Kibaate sadly passed away in 2006 leaving behind six wives, 36 children, and over 4000 medium format negatives and thousands of 35-millimeter prints and negatives. To carry on Kibaate’s legacy, Ntare has returned to Mbirizi and met with over 60 of his former photo subjects thus far, recreating their decades-old images by photographing the former subjects as well. “Kibaate’s artistry as a photographer and the rich history surrounding him, are any documentarian’s dream to discover, explore and share,” said Ntare. Soderbergh added, “the work should be seen as widely as possible.” Ntare, who will soon be seen on the third season of The Chi, is repped by Gallant Management, TalentWorks, and attorney Mark Wetzstein.

The Nacelle Company, the producer behind Netflix docu-series The Toys That Made Us, and the spin-off, The Movies That Made Us, have teamed Cavegirl Productions and X-Ray Films to produce, Igniting the Spark, The Story of Magic: The Gathering, a documentary about the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering that will explore the game’s history, explosive growth, and enduring popularity. Brian Stillman (Plastic Galaxy: The Story of The Star Wars Toys, Eye Of The Beholder: The Art Of Dungeons and Dragons, The Toys That Made Us) and Kelley Slagle (Of Dice and Men, Eye Of The Beholder: The Art Of Dungeons and Dragons) are co-directing the doc. Created in 1993 by mathematician Richard Garfield in 1993 and published by Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast, the franchise has more than 38 million fans in over 70 countries. Slagle, Stillman, and Seth Polansky are producing the project with Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson for The Nacelle Company.

Create The Writer’s Room has kicked off its second round of Create The Writer’s Room Challenge!, a fresh take on the mission to mobilizing a community of creatives, all while equipping dreamers with essential tools and insight to tell their stories and continue pushing the narrative “Write In Color.” Created by writer/producer Rickey Castleberry, the initiative is calling to writers from across the country to push their pen and answer the initiative’s challenge to shape the entertainment industry by submitting a three-page script due on February 14th. Those chosen to move forward into round two will be asked to submit a one minute version off their script. This challenge will lead up to the Create the Writer’s Room Panel on the night of Friday, March 13 at the WACO Theatre Center where the finalists, top six films, will be screened before an audience of top TV and Film executives across Networks and Studios. For more info head to http://www.createthewritersroom.com.