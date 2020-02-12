‘The Capture’ Writer Ben Chanan Adapts Zoran Drvenkar’s Drug-Fuelled Murder Novel ‘You’ For Sky

Sky has commissioned Tin Star producer Kudos to make an eight-part drama about a woman who flees across Europe after killing her estranged father in a drug-fuelled rage.

Written by Ben Chanan, who penned BBC One’s Holliday Grainger spy drama The Capture, You follows Tara O’Rourke and her closest friends as they go in search of her long-lost mother.

Based on the Zoran Drvenkar novel of the same name, they navigate awkward romances, an unwanted pregnancy and try to escape the attentions of O’Rourke’s gangster uncle, Reagan, after stealing his drug stash. All the while, the specter of a mythical serial killer known as The Traveller inches ever closer.

Chanan will executive produce alongside Karen Wilson and Katie McAleese for Kudos, while Kara Manley and Serena Thompson executive produce for Sky Studios. The producer is Derek Ritchie. You was commissioned by Sky Studios’ director of drama Cameron Roach and managing director of content Zai Bennett. Endemol Shine International is selling the show internationally.