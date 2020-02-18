The Black List Opens Submissions For Inaugural Latinx TV List

The Black List is partnering with The Latin Tracking Board, NALIP, Remezcla and The Untitled Latinx Project for the inaugural Latinx TV List. Interested writers and creators who are interested can submit to blcklst.com between now and March 18.

The Black List

The Latinx List will focus on one-hour and half-hour original pilots written by at least one Latinx writer. The pilot must also feature a Latinx or Latin American character in a prominent role. Here are the requirements and guidelines for submissions:

Writers should be Latinos residing currently in the US – any country of origin or other status is fine

Any kind of story is eligible and will be considered

All scripts must have one Latinx character in a prominent, lead role

Scripts can be bilingual as long as they are written primarily in English

Half-hours and one-hours considered, no webseries please

All levels of experience considered for submitting writers

Writing teams are eligible as long as one member of the team identifies as Latinx

Scripts submitted should be as free from attachments as possible

Writers selected for the Latinx TV List will be notified this spring with a public announcement to follow.

The Latinx TV List comes after The Black List partnered with The Latin Tracking Board, Mijente, NALIP, The Nathan Cummings Foundation, Remezcla and UnidosUS to launch the very first Latinx List for feature screenplays. In their continuing efforts to give shine to underrepresented voices and narratives, The Black List unveiled the second annual GLAAD List of unmade LGBTQ-inclusive film scripts. On top of that, in May they teamed with The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) for The CAPE List, a curated list of the 12 most promising unmade film scripts centering on Asian Pacific characters and experiences.