The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney Records Theme Tune For Andrew Zimmern’s MSNBC Series ‘What’s Eating America’

EXCLUSIVE: The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney has teamed with Andrew Zimmern and his production company Intuitive Content to record the theme music to MSNBC’s upcoming series What’s Eating America.

The musician and Nashville-based Jordan Lehning have drummed up the theme for the five-part series, which kicks off Sunday, February 16. You can listen and watch the trailer below.

It is the latest theme song recorded by Carney, who provided the opening music for Netflix’s animated comedy series Bojack Horseman.

It comes after the release of The Black Keys’ latest record, Let’s Rock, in June 2019.

What’s Eating America follows the chef, who previously hosted and produced a slew of shows for the Travel Channel, as he travels the country to explore some of the most provocative political issues impacting Americans today – immigration, climate change, addiction, voting rights and healthcare – through the lens of food.

The series is produced by Zimmern’s Intuitive Content, which recently premiered its first true crime series, How To Survive a Murder, on Reelz and is working on shows for Amazon, Discovery, Magnolia and PBS.

Carney Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Carney said, “I have been a big fan of Andrew’s for over a decade. In that time, we have become friends, and it is such a thrill to get to create music that will be used in his new show on MSNBC. My friend Jordan Lehning and I worked on this piece a few months ago in my studio in Nashville. When Andrew inquired about providing music for his show, I had a feeling this would be the perfect match for his cross-country adventure.”

Zimmern added, “I have been a fan of the Black Keys for over a decade and have used their music for years as my walk-out music for events and appearances – who doesn’t want to take a stage to the first few bars of ‘Gold On The Ceiling”? Through my friend Michelle Branch, I met her fiancé and now husband Pat Carney and we became friends and as it turned out had a lot in common besides our mutual admiration for each other’s work. When we got the opportunity to use original music for What’s Eating America I asked our team to reach out to Pat right away. I never thought in a million years that in the middle of a global tour supporting their latest album Let’s Rock, that he would take the time to head to the studio and record an original track for us, but he did. Pat is one of the world’s great musicians and producers and an even better friend. I am so excited that making What’s Eating America has allowed our Intuitive Content team to work with so many amazing partners to create what I think is going to be a landmark series for MSNBC.”

Here’s the trailer: