‘The Big Sky’: Dedee Pfeiffer Cast In David E. Kelley’s PI Drama Series For ABC

Dedee Pfeiffer is set to co-star in The Big Sky, ABC’s straight-to-series drama created and executive produced by David E. Kelley. The project, based on The Highway, the first book in C.J. Box’s Cassie Dewell series of novels, hails from A+E Studios, which will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television, part of Disney TV Studios.

Written by Kelley, The Big Sky is a procedural thriller in which private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Pfeiffer, who is Kelley’s sister-in-law, will play Denise Brisbane, the brash office manager at P.I. firm Hoyt and Dewell who does her best to keep the peace amongst her colleagues while simultaneously exemplifying someone you wouldn’t want to mess with. She’s part psychologist, part Den Mother, and always the biggest presence in the room.

Kelley executive produces with Ross Fineman and Box.

This is Pfeiffer’s first notable acting gin in a decade. She is probably best known for her starring role on For Your Love and for her heavily recurring part as Cybill’s daughter on Cybill. She is repped by Brandon Kjar at Kjar & Associates.