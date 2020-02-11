‘The Bachelor’ Leads ABC To Monday Win; ‘Neighborhood’ Up, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Down

As usual, ABC’s The Bachelor conquered Monday in primetime, ticking up three tenths from last week to score a 1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.38 million viewers. The two-hour episode boosted The Good Doctor (0.9, 5.56M) at 10 PM and gave the network the overall victory in both metrics for the night.

The Neighborhood (0.9, 6.44M) kicked off the night at CBS, ticking up a tenth in ratings, and the rest of the network’s lineup also fared well: Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 6.02M) held steady in the demo and got a boost in viewership, while All Rise (0.7, 5.60M) and Bull (0.7, 6.32M) both climbed a tenth.

NBC’s lineup was down a tenth in ratings across the board with a two-hour America’s Got Talent: Champions (1.0, 7.17M), which was Monday’s most-watched show, and Manifest (0.6, 3.74M). Both series gained in viewership week over week.

At Fox, 9-1-1: Lone Star (1.0, 5.68M) was knocked down a couple of notches. It was the same story for Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.14M), which slipped a tenth.

Over at the CW, All American (0.3, 812,000) saw a rise, while Black Lightning (0.2, 653K) managed to hold steady.

.