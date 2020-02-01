‘The Bachelor’ Will Bring Roses To 65 Cities In A Live Roadshow

You may find true love for the price of a ticket, as TV’s top-rated The Bachelor is bringing a live roadshow to 65 cities.

The Bachelor Live On Stage tour will bring aspects of the show to the stage in a 2.5-hour running time. 10 female contestants will seek love with a preselected local bachelor, all supervised by cohosts Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin, a former Bachelor and Bachelorette.

The tour includes a Feb. 28 stop in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel and a night at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Saturday, March 21. The tour ends in Austin, Texas on May 17.

One local bachelor will experience group date challenges, one-on-one moments, fantasy suites, hometowns and, of course, the rose ceremony. Selected audience members will also participate and potentially get a chance at meeting the bachelor. .

ABC’s The Bachelor managed to win Monday in primetime in the latest ratings, earning a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.98 million viewers for its two-hour episode.