‘The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison & ESPN’s Sage Steele To Host ABC Event ‘Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda’

The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison is swapping paradise for a Nicaraguan volcano as he hosts ABC’s live special Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda.

The daredevil is looking to become the first to embark on an 1,800-foot-long highwire walk over the famed Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua. It marks Nik’s longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted.

The show will air as a two-hour special on March 4 from 8pm. The Bachelor host Harrison will go live from Nicaragua with ESPN’s Sage Steele.

Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Robyn Younie, Mark Bracco, Linda Gierahn, David Simone, Winston Simone, Shelley Ross and Nik Wallenda are executive producers.

“Nik Wallenda and his family are legendary. I’m extremely honored and also a little nervous to watch this death-defying walk over a live volcano,” said Harrison. “I’m proud to bring this live event to the world along with my friend and co-host Sage Steele.”

“I have been a fan of Nik Wallenda for years and am beyond thrilled to be part of his next feat,” added Steele. “I am counting down the days to Volcano Live! and am so excited to be reunited with my good friend Chris Harrison for what I know will be an unforgettable night for the world to see.”