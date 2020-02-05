Teri Polo, William Baldwin, Mena Suvari, Robert Pine Star In ‘Fourth Grade B’ – Casting Briefs

Teri Polo (The Fosters, Meet The Parents), William Baldwin (Northern Rescue, Sliver), Mena Suvari (American Horror Story, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson), and Robert Pine (The Last Full Measure, Wish Man) have been tapped to star in Fourth Grade B, a comedy-drama written by Marcelo Galvão. The indie is an American remake of Galvão’s 2005 Brazilian feature Quarta B. It’s described as a satirical portrayal of a private school’s emergency meeting filled with accusations and intrigue, as each parent tries to protect their own child and the uproarious chaos that follows the decision to light up a joint. Pamela Dunlap, Roland Kickinger, Ben Begley, Challen Cates, Taja V. Simpson, Boti Bliss, Rob Norton, Kelli Daniels, Jamison Jones, and Jiu-Jitsu celebrity trainer Rigan Machado co-star. Galvão produced the Wolf in a Pack production pic with Gabriela Kulaif and executive producers Giordano Biagi and Caio Vecchio. Galvão’s credits include the 2012 film Buddies as well as 2017 Netflix western The Killer.

***

(L-R) Tamara Braun, Denise Boutte and Robert Craighead Shutterstock

Tamara Braun (Daytime Emmy-winning actress for Days of our Lives), Denise Boutte (Meet the Browns), and Robert Craighead (Future Man) star in Kombucha Cure, an indie dark comedy written and directed by first-time feature helmer Cecilia Choi. Newcomer Ali Zahiri (The Bachelorette), Yorke G. Fryer (Extinct), Angie Kim (The L Word: Generation Q), Jasper Cole (Anyone Home), Jayson Bernard (Halloweed), Lance Paul (A Walk With Grace), Frederick Koehler (The Circle, Death Race), and Jennifer Bassey (Anacostia) also co-star. The plot follows Mara Cohen (Braun), a Medical Director for a large corporate insurance company who excels as the gatekeeper for doctors who order, what she sees as unnecessary and expensive tests, scans, and medications. Wrestling with the fact that she was previously fired for a mistake that had fatal consequences, she volunteers to go to a small rural town where cancer patients are living longer and at the same time costing the insurance company unusually high payouts for care. There, she discovers the mystery and shenanigans of how this poor town survived and thrived in the complex health care system. Paul and Yorke G. Fryer of Ginger Knight Films are producing the piece, along with Jayson Bernard and Roberto Rosario, Jr. of J&R Productions. Jonathan Chia and Tarun Raj serve as executive producers. Kombucha Cure is currently shooting in Los Angeles through February.

***

Courtesy; Shutterstock

Michael Patrick Lane (CW’s Dynasty), Thomas Hobson (Nickelodeon’s Fresh Beat Band), Stella Grubb (Netflix’s Christmas on the Square), Sal Velez Jr. (Netflix’s Black Summer), Gidget Taylor, and Steve Larkin round out the cast of Rekindling Christmas, the holiday romance film which is currently shooting in Bryan, Texas. James Ganiere is producing and directing the film from a screenplay by bestselling author and screenwriter Rebekah R. Ganiere based on her romance novel by the same name. The pic centers on single mom Annika Marshall who, since being betrayed by every man she’s ever loved, wants is to make it through the Christmas season without having a complete meltdown. Until she’s confronted by her first love, who happens to be the Alma Mater’s newest celebrity head football coach, Jesse Winchester. Determined to win Annika back, Jesse uses every play in his gamebook to get her to see she’s not only worthy of being loved but that Christmas wishes really do still come true. Previously announced cast includes Raini Rodriquez, Ashley Atwood, and child actor Christian Ganiere.