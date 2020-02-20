Tenoch Huerta & Yoshira Escárrega Join Javier Bardem In Amazon’s Hernan Cortes Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) and Yoshira Escárrega (Aquí en la Tierra) are set to star alongside Javier Bardem in the untitled Cortés and Moctezuma project from Amazon Studios and Amblin Television.

The limited series will be a four-hour epic drama that maps the inexorable march and eventual clash between Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and Aztec Emperor Moctezuma II, leading to the annihilation of an empire and tragic downfall of a civilization that took centuries to build, but less than two years to destroy.

Oscar winner Bardem was announced in the role of Hernán Cortés last year and will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

Huerta will play Moctezuma, the Emperor of the Aztecs. Escárrega will play Marina, strategic partner, translator and consort to Hernán Cortés.

From Amazon Studios and Amblin Television, the limited series is created for television and written by Academy Award-winner Steven Zaillian (Schindler’s List) and based on the screenplay by Dalton Trumbo (Roman Holiday). Bardem will executive produce alongside Zaillian, Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Kirk Douglas (Spartacus), Grant Hill (The Tree of Life), and co-Presidents of Amblin Television Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans).

Huerta recently wrapped filming a starring role in the Blumhouse feature film, Borderline, the latest installment in the Purge franchise. He’s known for his role as the infamous Rafael Caro Quintero in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, opposite Diego Luna and Michael Pena. He also appeared in a key role in the Paul Weitz-directed Bel Canto, which starred Julianne Moore and Ken Watanabe. He’s repped by WME, Thruline Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.

Escárrega is a film and theater actress born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and a graduate of Escuela Nacional de Arte Teatral. Her latest work in television includes notable roles in Aquí en la Tierra directed by Gael García Bernal for Fox Premium Latinoamérica and Dani Who for Paramount Channel Latinoamérica. She recently worked in films with acclaimed directors Alonso Ruiz Palacios and Ximena Montemayor. She’s repped by Nayeli Castelan and Combo Management.