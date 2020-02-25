Ted Sarandos To Give Keynote Address At Banff World Media Festival In June

Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos is heading to Canada’s Banff World Media Festival to give a keynote address.

Sarandos will speak at the event, which is held at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Alberta, Canada, on Monday June 15. The event runs June 14-17.

It comes after last year’s event, which saw Jeffrey Katzenberg, Co-founder of Dreamworks, and Managing Partner of WndrCo and Chairman and Founder of Quibi, who was a keynote speaker and revealed that Steven Spielberg was working on a horror project for the short-form service.

“Great stories can come from anywhere, and many have had their beginnings at Banff World Media Festival. Netflix is proud to be a part of Banff, working with our incredible partners and deepening our commitment to a vibrant Canadian creative community whose work is seen and loved by the world,” said Sarandos.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ted to the incredible lineup of top-tier speakers at our Summit Series,” said Randy Lennox, Chair of the Board of Directors, Banff, and President, Bell Media. “This year’s lineup is going to be full of industry leaders and legendary innovators, resulting in fascinating conversations that can’t be missed.”

“Ted’s contributions to global media have been astounding and revolutionary,” added Banff Executive Director, Jenn Kuzmyk. “It’s almost impossible to quantify the impact that Netflix and its content has had within the entertainment business as well as the daily lives of people around the globe. Ted continues to support new voices and champion groundbreaking work, raising the bar for creative excellence. The festival is thrilled to welcome him back to beautiful Banff for what is sure to be an inspiring keynote, outlining his vision and tackling some of the big questions in the industry and where it’s headed amid continuing seismic change.”