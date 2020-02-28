‘Talking Sopranos’ Podcast Launching In April With Series Stars Michael Imperioli & Steve Schirripa

EXCLUSIVE: The Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, who respectively played Christopher Moltisanti and Bobby “Bacala” Baccalieri, will host the new podcast Talking Sopranos which is dropping this April on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and other podcast platforms.

This podcast will follow The Sopranos series episode by episode providing inside info, behind the scenes stories and little-known facts that could only come from those on the inside. The close friends will also share candid conversations about working in the entertainment industry.

Emmy winner Imperioli, who wrote and produced five of The Sopranos episodes — “From Where to Eternity” (Season 2, ep. 9), “The Telltale Moozadell” (season 3, ep. 9), “Christoper” (season 4, ep. 3), “Everybody Hurts” (season 4, ep. 6) and “Marco Polo” (season 5, ep. 8) said, “This will be the definitive Sopranos podcast”.

Many of the Talking Sopranos episodes will feature interviews with additional cast members, producers, writers, production crew and special guests. Listeners will also be able to submit questions directly to the show and have them answered by Imperioli and Schirripa.

The podcast arrives at a ripe time, not only in the wake of last year’s 20th anniversary for the HBO series, but New Line has The Sopranos prequel feature, The Many Saints of Newark, directed by Alan Taylor and produced and co-written by Sopranos creator David Chase.

Talking Sopranos is a Podjams production from executive producer Jeff Sussman and producer Andy Verderame. All 86 episodes of The Sopranos can be rewatched on HBO platforms and Amazon video.

Here’s the trailer below: