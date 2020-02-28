‘Tales From The Loop’ Releases New Trailer and Key Art For Amazon Prime Drama Series

The strange and intriguing tales from the town and people who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe, is coming from Amazon Prime. The drama series today unveiled a new trailer and key art by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, whose work formed the basis of the series.

The Loop makes things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this mysterious town, poignant human tales are told that bare universal emotional experiences, while drawing on the intrigue of genre storytelling.

The series will premiere April 3 after a March 16 world premiere at SxSW. Tales from the Loop will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The series stars Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Town), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), Daniel Zolghadri (Eighth Grade), Duncan Joiner (Waco) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones)

Tales from the Loop is from Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with 6th & Idaho and Indio Studio. The series was created by Nathaniel Halpern, who wrote all eight episodes, and also serves as executive producer alongside Mark Romanek, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Mattias Montero, Samantha Taylor Pickett and Adam Berg.

Watch the trailer above.