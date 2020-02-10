Sylvester Stallone To Star In Dystopian Action Thriller ‘Little America’ With Michael Bay As EP; AGC To Launch Sales At EFM

Sylvester Stallone is attached to star in the action movie Little America, which AGC Studios is launching at the European Film Market where it is likely to be among the most in-demand packages.

Set in a dystopian future where America has become bankrupt and turned into a war zone, Sly will play a former Army Ranger hired by an Asian billionaire to find his daughter.

With the highly skilled sister of the missing woman along for the ride, Sly’s Ranger must navigate the dark underbelly of Little America, a walled-off city within a city in Hong Kong where many Americans have fled.

Universal previously won a bidding war for the spec script by Rowan Athale (Strange But True), who will also direct. The project is now hitting the open market with Universal no longer aboard. Transformers and 6 Underground director Michael Bay is executive producing with his outfit Platinum Dunes (A Quiet Place). CAA reps North America with AGC.

The project has been described as being reminiscent of John Carpenter’s iconic 1981 sci-fi action-thriller Escape From New York, starring Kurt Russell.

Shoot is due to get underway this summer. Stallone will shoot superhero thriller Samaritan before then.

Stallone’s most recent outing, Rambo: Last Blood, clocked $91 million at the global box office. Athale’s 2019 thriller Strange But True starred Nick Robinson, Amy Ryan, Greg Kinnear and Margaret Qualley. His 2014 heist thriller Wasteland world-premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.