Sylvester Stallone Sci Fi-Action Pic ‘Little America’ Pre-Sells To Raft Of Major Territories For AGC At EFM

AGC International has closed a raft of pre-sales on Little America, the Sylvester Stallone-fronted sci-fi action-thriller they are producing with Balboa Productions.

Major territory deals have closed with Metropolitan in France, Leonine in Germany and Switzerland, Wild Bunch in Italy, and Sun Distribution for pan-Latin America, Spain and Portugal.

Stuart Ford’s firm has also closed deals with SPI in Benelux, Turkey, and pan-Eastern Europe; Parakeet in CIS; Odeon in Greece; Lionsgate India in India; Joy N Cinema in Korea and Vietnam; Fox International for Asia Pay TV; MovieCloud in Taiwan; Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand; PT Prima in Indonesia; Empire in South Africa; United King in Israel; and Selim Ramia in the Middle East.

Negotiations are ongoing with the few remaining unsold territories as the EFM continues this week. The project has been among the best-sellers at the Berlin event.

Writer-director Rowan Athale (Strange But True) was in Berlin over the weekend to talk with international distributors about his vision for the film. Production is slated to begin in summer 2020. Michael Bay is executive-producing with his outfit Platinum Dunes (A Quiet Place). CAA reps North America with AGC.

Set in a dystopian future where America has become bankrupt and turned into a war zone, Stallone will play a former Army Ranger hired by an Asian billionaire to find his daughter. With the highly skilled sister of the missing woman along for the ride, Sly’s Ranger must navigate the dark underbelly of Little America, a walled-off city within a city in Hong Kong where many Americans have fled.