Ex-NFL defensive end Jared Odrick and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actor Michael Aaron Milligan have joined the Sylvester Stallone-starring thriller, Samaritan, which has Overlord director Julius Avery at the helm. Other cast includes Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Martin Starr, and Moises Arias. Currently shooting in Atlanta, the pic centers on a young boy (Walton) who is out to discover if a mythic superhero, who vanished 20 years earlier following a tragic event, is still alive. The film is based on an original idea by Bragi F. Schut, who penned the screenplay with additional writing from Mark L. Smith, Zak Penn, and Chuck MacLean. Stallone and Braden Aftergood of Balboa Productions are producing the film, the first for their company. Schut will serve as an executive producer. MGM is releasing the film on December 11 via their United Artists Releasing banner in the U.S. and outside the U.S. through Universal Pictures International. Odrick, a first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2010 NFL draft, recurred on HBO’s Ballers. He’s repped by Gersh and Link Entertainment. Milligan, repped by Alexander White Agency and The Kravitz Company, was recently seen in Hell on the Border opposite Frank Grillo, and will appear in the Barry Alexander Brown-helmed drama, Son of the South, which Spike Lee is attached to as an exec producer.

Social media influencer Christian DelGrosso is set to co-star opposite Nicolas Cage in Wally’s Wonderland. Written by G.O. Parsons and directed by Kevin Lewis, the horror-thriller follows a janitor (Cage), forced to spend the night in a twisted amusement park where he is pulled into a living nightmare. As the threatening animatronic characters come to life, the janitor has to fight his way from one monster to another to survive until morning and get out of the park. Producers are Cage, Mike Nilon, Grant Cramer, Jeremy Davis, and Danny Roth. DelGrosso has maintained a huge social following with over a million followers across platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Tik Tok. He’s repped by Luber Roklin.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor Michael Madsen is set for The Latin From Manhattan, an indie film about the life of adult film star, Vanessa Del Rio. He’s joining previously announced stars Esai Morales, Drea De Matteo, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Taryn Manning as well as newcomer Vivian Lamolli, who will portray Del Rio. Written and directed by Thomas Mignone, the pic explores Del Rio’s wild roller-coaster life, first as a streetwalker and burlesque dancer who then becomes one of the most popular sex stars of the VHS era during the New York City clean up. Yulia Safonova for DOOM Incorporated. Madsen, who has been seen in a number of Tarantino’s films including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, and Kill Bill: Vol. 2, is repped by R Talent and Special Artists Agency.