Syfy Wire’s ‘The Great Debate’ Sets Summer Debut With Baron Vaughn As Host

The world’s most pressing questions are about to be answered by a group of the most knowledgable nerds thanks to the forthcoming series Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate. Hosted by comedian and actor Baron Vaughn (Grace & Frankie, Mystery Science Theater 3K) and his robot sidekick DB-8, the series will be a touchstone of nerd culture as celeb panelists will debate he hottest burning questions in science fiction, fantasy, horror, comics and general geekdom.

Set to debut this summer, the new series will include 12 half-hour episodes and will go into production in Los Angeles in March. The show will throw a group of nerds in a room as they answer questions like “Who’d be a worse boss, Darth Vader or the Joker?” or “Would you rather have a Green Lantern ring or a Wizard Wand?”

The series was first announced in 2018, when Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, who oversees USA Network and Syfy, told deadline that they were developing the series which is based on the popular Syfy Wire panel franchise of the same name that has been a mainstay at San Diego and New York Comic Cons. Previous panelists from the live version include Orlando Jones, John Barrowman, Adam Savage, Aisha Tyler, Joe Manganiello, Thomas Lennon, Felicia Day, John Hodgman and others.

Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate is from B17 Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, and is executive produced by B17’s Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher, with T.J. Chambers serving as executive producer and showrunner.