SXSW: Damon Lindelof, Trent Reznor, Lulu Wang, Janelle Monae And More Added As Keynote And Featured Speakers

South by Southwest has unveiled its final round of keynotes and featured speakers including Damon Lindelof, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Lulu Wang, Janelle Monae, Judd Apatow, Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones, Annie Clark, Carrie Brownstein, Kevin Feige, The Russo Brothers, Spike Jones, Julianne Moore, Robin Thede and an impressive mix of Hollywood names that are making moves and changing the industry. The 34th edition of the SXSW annual conference will take place in Austin from March 13 to 22.

Nine Inch Nails group members Reznor and Ross join Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer and writer Damon Lindelof to discuss their collaboration on the HBO series Watchmen while The Farewell director Wang, fresh off her Independent Spirit Award win, will also deliver a keynote. Grammy-nominated singer Monae, who is also the star of the second season of Amazon’s Homecoming and the upcoming film Antebellum will also take the stage as a keynote.

“Today’s announcement is one of the most significant we’ve made in the 34 year history of SXSW,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “The Keynote and Featured Speakers added to the lineup are can’t-miss luminaries who are headed here to share the theories, strategies, and motivation behind their success. We’re honored to share the whole of this year’s stellar conference schedule with our attendees. There’s definitely something for everyone at the 2020 event.”

Featured speakers and sessions include Judd Apatow, who will interview Stephen Colbert while Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones for will talk about their upcoming Netflix series #blackexcellence and Black List founder Franklin Leonard and Kate Hagen will bring The Black List Podcast to the Austin-based confab.

The new additions to the keynote and featured lineup will join previously-announced Keynote Speakers including Erin Lee Carr, Diplo, Kim Gordon as well as Whitney Wolfe Herd and Jon Korngold with Gayle King.

Read the new additions below.

Newly-announced SXSW 2020 Keynotes include:

Multiple Grammy-award winning musician, actress, producer, director, and writer Vincent a/k/a Annie Clark with musician, actress, writer, and director Carrie Brownstein in conversation about their upcoming collaboration on The Nowhere Inn (Convergence)

with musician, actress, writer, and director in conversation about their upcoming collaboration on The Nowhere Inn (Convergence) The founder of SM Entertainment, one of Asia’s largest entertainment groups, and pioneer and innovator of the modern K-Pop industry, Soo-Man Lee in conversation with COO of Capitol Music Group, Michelle Jubelirer (Music)

in conversation with COO of Capitol Music Group, (Music) Eight-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, activist, star of the second season of Amazon’s critically acclaimed series Homecoming and the upcoming film Antebellum Janelle Monáe (Convergence)

(Convergence) Executive Director of Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation Cat Packer in conversation with Cannabis Doing Good and kindColorado president and founder Kelly Perez (Convergence)

in conversation with Cannabis Doing Good and kindColorado president and founder Kelly Perez (Convergence) Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — who also comprise Nine Inch Nails, which will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this Spring join Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer and writer Damon Lindelof to discuss their collaboration on the HBO series Watchmen (Convergence)

and — who also comprise Nine Inch Nails, which will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this Spring join Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer and writer to discuss their collaboration on the HBO series Watchmen (Convergence) Filmmaker, and writer and director of the Golden Globe nominated film The Farewell Lulu Wang (Film)

(Film) Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore has been added to a conversation with founding member and creative force for Pink Floyd, Roger Waters (Music)

Newly-announced Featured Speakers include:

Director and comedian Judd Apatow will interview Emmy and Peabody Award-winning host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, best selling author, producer, and comedian Stephen Colbert (Film & TV Industry)

will interview Emmy and Peabody Award-winning host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, best selling author, producer, and comedian (Film & TV Industry) Former Microsoft CEO and founder of the non-partisan and non-profit USAFacts, the most comprehensive online source of American government data Steve Ballmer (Government & Politics)

(Government & Politics) Founder of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, S. Representative Earl Blumenauer in conversation with Politico federal cannabis policy reporter Natalie Fertig (Cannabusiness)

in conversation with Politico federal cannabis policy reporter (Cannabusiness) Laureate Professor of Linguistics and Agnese Nelms Haury Chair in Environment and Social Justice at the University of Arizona Noam Chomsky , with senior columnist at The Intercept and host of the Deconstructed podcast, Mehdi Hassan (Government & Politics)

, with senior columnist at The Intercept and host of the Deconstructed podcast, (Government & Politics) Multitalented comedians, authors of the upcoming book God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, and co-hosts of Showtime’s first late-night talk show Desus and Mero as well as the long-running Bodega Boys podcast Desus Nice and The Kid Mero (Connection & Culture)

and (Connection & Culture) Multi-platinum rapper, comedian, producer, writer, and star of FXX’s DAVE Dave Burd in conversation with director and Dave co-creator, executive producer and writer Jeff Schaffer (Making Film & Episodics)

in conversation with director and Dave co-creator, executive producer and writer (Making Film & Episodics) Venture capitalist and leading spokesperson for Bitcoin, Blockchain, ICOs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as the founder of Draper Associates Tim Draper (Startups)

(Startups) CEO and Founder of Platoon Denzyl Feigelson (Future of Music)

(Future of Music) Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and creator, writer and director of the upcoming FX on Hulu limited series Devs, Alex Garland (Making Film and Episodics)

(Making Film and Episodics) CEO of Verizon Media Guru Gowrappan (Tech Industry & Enterprise)

(Tech Industry & Enterprise) Since the 80s co-founder and head of marketing, Kei Henderson (Creating & Monetizing Music)

(Creating & Monetizing Music) Electronic musician and composer Holly Herndon (Future of Music)

(Future of Music) Award-winning writer and publisher of the Water & Music newsletter Cherie Hu (Future of Music)

(Future of Music) Academy Award-winning filmmaker and director of Apple’s upcoming documentary feature Beastie Boys Story, Spike Jonze (Making Film & Episodics)

(Making Film & Episodics) CEO and co-founder of 300 Entertainment and author Kevin Liles (Future of Music)

(Future of Music) One of the world’s most respected film critics and historians, and author of Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide, Leonard Maltin with his daughter and co-host of the Maltin on Movies podcast, Jessie Maltin (Film & TV Industry)

with his daughter and co-host of the Maltin on Movies podcast, (Film & TV Industry) Grammy Award-winning musician and cultural icon Ozzy Osbourne and television star Jack Osbourne in conversation with comedian, radio personality, author and actor Jim Norton (Connection & Culture)

and television star in conversation with comedian, radio personality, author and actor (Connection & Culture) Founder and CEO of DropLabs and former CEO of Beats By Dre Susan Paley (Future of Music)

(Future of Music) Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt (Future of Music)

(Future of Music) Acclaimed country singer-songwriter Margo Price (Creating & Monetizing Music)

(Creating & Monetizing Music) Actor, writer, director, producer, and New York Times bestselling author, Jason Segel , the creator and star of the new AMC drama Dispatches from Elsewhere (Making Film & Episodics)

, the creator and star of the new AMC drama Dispatches from Elsewhere (Making Film & Episodics) Journalist, author, television producer, and creator of the HBO series The Wire and upcoming limited HBO series The Plot Against America, David Simon (Making Film & Episodics)

(Making Film & Episodics) Executive Chairman of S4 Capital Sir Martin Sorrell (Advertising & Brand Experience)

(Advertising & Brand Experience) Multi-talented comedy writer & performer, creator, star, and executive producer of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show Robin Thede , in conversation with Fast Company associate editor KC Ifeanyi (Film & TV Industry)

, in conversation with Fast Company associate editor (Film & TV Industry) Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri (Sports)

(Sports) Acclaimed anime and film director Shinichirō Watanabe, director of Carole and Tuesday, Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, and most recently Blade Runner Blackout 2022 (Making Film & Episodics)

Newly-announced Featured Sessions Include:

Are You Ready for the Future of Space Exploration? (Space): Join NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine , astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Tyler N. “Nick” Hague with CNN Business writer Jackie Wattles as they discuss how we’ll get people back to the Moon, what they’ll do there and how it will lay the groundwork for missions to Mars

, astronauts and with CNN Business writer as they discuss how we’ll get people back to the Moon, what they’ll do there and how it will lay the groundwork for missions to Mars Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones on #blackexcellence (Making Film & Episodics): Join stars and executive producers Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones for a conversation discussing their upcoming Netflix series #blackexcellence. Inspired by Barris’ irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture, #blackexcellence flips the traditional sitcom family on its head. Pulling back the curtain, the series uncovers and explores the messy, unapologetic and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money.”

and for a conversation discussing their upcoming Netflix series #blackexcellence. Inspired by Barris’ irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture, #blackexcellence flips the traditional sitcom family on its head. Pulling back the curtain, the series uncovers and explores the messy, unapologetic and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money.” The Black List Podcast (Film & TV Industry): Co-hosted by Black List founder Franklin Leonard and Kate Hagen . Coming soon to LuminaryPodcasts.com

and . Coming soon to LuminaryPodcasts.com Building the Consumer Bank of the Future From Scratch (Workplace): A conversation about the transformation and innovation happening at Goldman Sachs with chairman and CEO of The Goldman Sachs group, David M. Solomon and Managing Editor of Business at Axios, Jennifer Kingson

and Managing Editor of Business at Axios, Disrupfluencing in the Age of Social Media with Jaboukie Young-White (Connection & Culture): Social media titan andThe Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent, Jaboukie Young-White charts the future iteration of internet culture. In this multimedia presentation, Young-White will teach the next generation of social influencers the disruptive tools they need to master the art of online personal brand impact

charts the future iteration of internet culture. In this multimedia presentation, Young-White will teach the next generation of social influencers the disruptive tools they need to master the art of online personal brand impact QuickTake by Bloomberg: Disrupting Global News in a Streaming World (Media & Journalism): In this conversation with Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin B. Smith and QuickTake by Bloomberg General Manager Jean Ellen Cowgill , hear how social media has transformed the pace and delivery of global news, and get the first look at the new streaming global news channel and over-the-top (OTT) programming from QuickTake by Bloomberg. Hear how QuickTake is taking the fight to the traditional networks and reinventing premium news video for the next generation

and QuickTake by Bloomberg General Manager , hear how social media has transformed the pace and delivery of global news, and get the first look at the new streaming global news channel and over-the-top (OTT) programming from QuickTake by Bloomberg. Hear how QuickTake is taking the fight to the traditional networks and reinventing premium news video for the next generation Driving Herbal Economic Equality (Cannabusiness): Listen to hip-hop legend Raekwon discuss his newest venture alongside CitizenGrown CCO, Deepa Vora , Vice host and executive producer of Weediquette Krishna Andavalu , and radio presenter, author and host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Breakfast Club Charlamagne tha God , as they discuss the opportunity of leveraging cannabis as a tool for the community and why the bulk of the new market economy should be delivered for opportunity and economic growth

discuss his newest venture alongside CitizenGrown CCO, , Vice host and executive producer of Weediquette , and radio presenter, author and host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Breakfast Club , as they discuss the opportunity of leveraging cannabis as a tool for the community and why the bulk of the new market economy should be delivered for opportunity and economic growth Embracing Mental Wellness at Home and in the Workplace (Connection & Culture): Author, mental health advocate and CCO of ban.do Jen Gotch , in conversation with Fast Company writer Rina Raphael , shares her personal journey, dives into how fostering a healthy online community can create positive conversations around mental health, and how she balances professional and personal responsibilities as a mental health advocate

, in conversation with Fast Company writer , shares her personal journey, dives into how fostering a healthy online community can create positive conversations around mental health, and how she balances professional and personal responsibilities as a mental health advocate How Women are Reclaiming Their Power to Advance Gender Equity (Film & TV Industry): A conversation exploring the backlash to the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements; the perpetuation and stigma of shame, and how to overcome it; and what responsibility the entertainment industry has in working on intersecting issues core to women’s lives, with The Good Place actress, activist and founder of I Weigh Jameela Jamil in conversation with President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center and co-founder of TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, Fatima Goss Graves

in conversation with President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center and co-founder of TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, For Mature Audiences: The Rise of Adult Animation (Film & TV Industry): A conversation with leading adult animation creators and hitmakers as they discuss their recent hits and how the streaming audience has helped to grow their projects and reach featuring Justin Roiland (Co-Creator and EP, Rick and Morty and Solar Opposite); Mike McMahan (Co-Creator and EP, Solar Opposites, Star Trek: Lower Decks and EP Rick & Morty); and Julie Thacker Scully (Co-Creator/Executive Producer, Dunanville). The panel will be moderated by Billy Rosenberg , Director of Content Development and Head of Comedy at Hulu

(Co-Creator and EP, Rick and Morty and Solar Opposite); (Co-Creator and EP, Solar Opposites, Star Trek: Lower Decks and EP Rick & Morty); and (Co-Creator/Executive Producer, Dunanville). The panel will be moderated by , Director of Content Development and Head of Comedy at Hulu Holding our Humanity: From the Border and Beyond (Connection & Culture): Through their work at the border, each of them has used their platform to highlight the struggle of families and children in this area, tell their stories, uplift voices and focus on their humanity. This conversation with activist and co-founder of This is About Humanity Elsa Collins and actor, activist, entrepreneur and co-founder of HARNESS Wilmer Valderrama will focus on how their journey has influenced them to talk about how they are invested in inspiring others to use their gifts and become an activist in their own life

and actor, activist, entrepreneur and co-founder of HARNESS will focus on how their journey has influenced them to talk about how they are invested in inspiring others to use their gifts and become an activist in their own life How HBO Max Plans to Break Through the Streaming Space (Media & Journalism): A conversation about HBO Max’s strategy to expand a treasured brand into new (streaming) territory, how it will stay disciplined in a marketplace that is anything but, and the importance of quality programming in an age of infinite content, with Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer Robert Greenblatt , and Chairman and CEO of MediaLink Michael E. Kassan

, and Chairman and CEO of MediaLink How Women Win on Gun Safety – and Stop the NRA (Government & Politics): Tackling an increasingly pressing issue in America this session will explore how a grassroots army of “mothers and others” transformed gun violence prevention from a third rail in electoral politics to a central plank of the 2020 election, featuring Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actress, and Creative Council chair of Everytown for Gun Safety Julianne Moore, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America founder Shannon Watts, two-time WNBA Champion and gun safety advocate Devereaux Peters , and MSNBC Political Analyst and MoveOn’s Chief Public Affairs Officer Karine Jean-Pierre

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America founder two-time WNBA Champion and gun safety advocate , and MSNBC Political Analyst and MoveOn’s Chief Public Affairs Officer The Intersection of Music, Business, & Alcohol (Future of Music): For years we have lost members of the music community to substances, and recent tragedies have amplified calls for action. This conversation with Grammy-nominated musician and member of Sofi Tukker Sophie Hawley-Weld , Athletic Brewing Company founder Bill Shufelt , and former professional athlete and Creative Projects Manager for RICKiRICKi Richie Crowley , will explore attitudes, surface consumer trends, and interpret lyrics, we will aim to understand our affinity, or dependency, for alcohol

, Athletic Brewing Company founder , and former professional athlete and Creative Projects Manager for RICKiRICKi , will explore attitudes, surface consumer trends, and interpret lyrics, we will aim to understand our affinity, or dependency, for alcohol Journeying to the Outpost of Humanity in Space (Space): Join co-founder of Felix & Paul Studios Felix Lajeunesse , TIME Editorial Director of Enterprise and Immersive Experiences, Mia Tramz , NASA ISS communication manager Dylan Mathis , and astronaut Jeanette J. Epps in a conversation about the rise of public and private collaborations to create immersive experiences like Space Explorers: the ISS Experience — the most ambitious project ever filmed in Space — that transport audiences to the edge of space exploration

, TIME Editorial Director of Enterprise and Immersive Experiences, , NASA ISS communication manager , and astronaut in a conversation about the rise of public and private collaborations to create immersive experiences like Space Explorers: the ISS Experience — the most ambitious project ever filmed in Space — that transport audiences to the edge of space exploration Leadership in Turbulent Times (Media & Journalism): A conversation about the unprecedented period of disruption in the media and technology industry, and the strong leadership that is required to navigate that change, with former University of Texas Chancellor and retired U.S Navy Four-Star Admiral William McRaven and Executive VP and General Manager of CNN Digital Worldwide Andrew Morse

and Executive VP and General Manager of CNN Digital Worldwide Marvel Comics: The Oral History of the X-Men (Connection & Culture): Marvel’s Editor in Chief B. Cebulski , and EVP, Creative Director + fan-favorite writer/artist Joe Quesada lead an interactive discussion on the storied history of the most beloved super hero team of all time, the X-Men! Join them as they walk through the franchise that revolutionized comics and re-defined the boundaries of super hero fiction – from its creation in the 1960s, to its various TV & film iterations, and finally to the current startling world of the HOUSE OF X that has captivated fans and critics alike!

, and EVP, Creative Director + fan-favorite writer/artist lead an interactive discussion on the storied history of the most beloved super hero team of all time, the X-Men! Join them as they walk through the franchise that revolutionized comics and re-defined the boundaries of super hero fiction – from its creation in the 1960s, to its various TV & film iterations, and finally to the current startling world of the HOUSE OF X that has captivated fans and critics alike! The Next Era of Storytelling (Making Film and Episodics): The Next Era of Storytelling (Making Film & Episodics): A conversation with Quibi Founder and Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg and top Hollywood creators about producing, distributing, and viewing movie quality shows on the first premium video entertainment platform — designed exclusively for your phone — a brand new kind of storytelling

OK Boomer, Here’s the MFT on TikTok (Connection & Culture): A conversation about what exactly TikTok, the short-form video app, is — and what makes it so unique. Hear from TikTok Director of Creator Community Kudzi Chikumbu , content creators Sarah Lugor (@shreksdumpster) and Brittany Tomlinson (@brittany_broski), and New York Times internet culture reporter Taylor Lorenz , as they give us the tea

, content creators (@shreksdumpster) and (@brittany_broski), and New York Times internet culture reporter , as they give us the tea Other Side of War: “City of a Million Soldiers“ Film Conversation (Making Film & Episodics): Directors, producers, screenwriters actors and editors Anthony and Joe Russo; director, writer and producer Matthew Michael Carnahan ; writer, director and producer Mohamed Al Dradji ; and actor and star of Mosul Suhail Dabbach in conversation about their collaboration on the Iraq-set film Mosul based on a New Yorker article

director, writer and producer ; writer, director and producer ; and actor and star of Mosul in conversation about their collaboration on the Iraq-set film Mosul based on a New Yorker article Oxygen’s Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (Climate and Social Action): In June 2018, Kim Kardashian West used her global fame to publicly campaign for criminal justice reform by convincing the White House to grant Alice Marie Johnson clemency. Inspired by her work with Johnson, Kardashian has made it her personal mission to lobby for systematic change and advocate for the men and women who she and her legal experts believe have been unfairly sentenced. Now, as she pursues her own career in law, Kardashian is dedicating both personal resources and her public platform to the cause. Her upcoming documentary for Oxygen, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project captures Kim as she lends a hand to right injustices and advocate for change. Ahead of the documentary’s debut in April, Kim Kardashian West sits down for a discussion on criminal justice reform with #cut50 Co-Founder and Senior Counsel Jessica Jackson along with Momolu Stewart , who is featured in the documentary, and was recently released after serving 22 years in prison

sits down for a discussion on criminal justice reform with #cut50 Co-Founder and Senior Counsel along with , who is featured in the documentary, and was recently released after serving 22 years in prison Preventing the Next Pandemic: How IDseq Can Help (Health & MedTech): A conversation with Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Co-President, Joe DeRisi , and Tested.com editor-in-chief Adam Savage about the Biohub’s recent launch of IDseq—a free, cloud-based tool to help scientists and global health workers more quickly identify, track, and stop disease outbreaks

, and Tested.com editor-in-chief about the Biohub’s recent launch of IDseq—a free, cloud-based tool to help scientists and global health workers more quickly identify, track, and stop disease outbreaks The Privacy Project at SXSW (Government & Politics): Privacy’s boundaries are in dispute. Its future is in doubt. Join New York Times Opinion writers Charlie Warzel as he takes you inside The Privacy Project, a year-long initiative exploring the key questions facing us all: does privacy matter? What do they know, and how do they know it? What should be done about it? And what can I do? Then contributing writer Kara Swisher will sit down with special guests to discuss the promise and peril of big tech, and the tradeoffs of government regulation

as he takes you inside The Privacy Project, a year-long initiative exploring the key questions facing us all: does privacy matter? What do they know, and how do they know it? What should be done about it? And what can I do? Then contributing writer will sit down with special guests to discuss the promise and peril of big tech, and the tradeoffs of government regulation SBIR Means Billions of Dollars for Startups (Government): Government innovation is often as much about acquisition (how to buy things) as it is about technology. Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon will lead a discussion with Commanding General, Army Futures Command General John “Mike” Murray , Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Will Roper , and Microsoft president Brad Smith about how the Air Force, Army and Navy are working together on a joint initiative to award startups billions of dollars in funding through Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants

will lead a discussion with Commanding General, Army Futures Command General , Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics , and Microsoft president about how the Air Force, Army and Navy are working together on a joint initiative to award startups billions of dollars in funding through Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants SXSongs: F**k Up the Conversation (Creating & Monetizing Music): This conversation features award-winning artist Wrabel and producer/songwriter Alex Hope , for a discussion about a male artist who chose to collaborate with a female producer and songwriter – their process, collaboration, and experiences together. This will be an intimate discussion to push the conversation forward from the challenges females face in the studio to providing real solutions

and producer/songwriter , for a discussion about a male artist who chose to collaborate with a female producer and songwriter – their process, collaboration, and experiences together. This will be an intimate discussion to push the conversation forward from the challenges females face in the studio to providing real solutions Technology + Storytelling = Magic (Experiential Storytelling): Today’s technological revolution is changing the game when it comes to experiential storytelling, and Disney is staying ahead of the curve by leveraging emerging tech to revolutionize the Guest Experience. In this conversation, Bob Chapek , Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, will be joined by Kevin Feige , President, Marvel Studios, and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel, and Disney Imagineers to give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at some of the incredible innovations Disney uses to bring stories to life at destinations around the world

, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, will be joined by , President, Marvel Studios, and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel, and Disney Imagineers to give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at some of the incredible innovations Disney uses to bring stories to life at destinations around the world Tools and Weapons: The Promise and Peril of the Digital Age (Tech Industry & Enterprise): A provocative, compelling conversation with Microsoft President Brad Smith that addresses some of the thorniest issues faced by industry and society today. How can the hope technology offers be protected against the very real threats it also presents?

that addresses some of the thorniest issues faced by industry and society today. How can the hope technology offers be protected against the very real threats it also presents? What A Time To Be Alive (Creating & Monetizing Music): Did you ever wonder how a song comes into being? How much of it is inspiration vs. perspiration? Musician Beabadoobee will join Britt Daniel, Matthew Caws and Mac McCaughan as they attempt to deconstruct the mystery of the songwriting process, while also performing some of your favorites

Special Events

SXSW Film Fest Episodic Pitch-A-Thon Presented by SeriesFest

For the first time at SXSW Film, independent content creators will have the opportunity to participate in an Episodic Pitch-A-Thon presented by SeriesFest in partnership with SXSW. The Pitch-A-Thon is an exclusive live episodic pitch session with top television, new media and digital execs in hopes of moving their projects — and careers — forward. SXSW 2020 filmmakers will be among six slots in a live event where each Creator/Creative Team will have five minutes to pitch in front of an audience. An industry panel of experts seated on stage will then have seven minutes to give their feedback to each project. This event will be approximately 90 minutes.

ISM Hexadome

ISM Hexadome, a 360° immersive installation demonstrating the empowerment of shared direct experience through sound, art, film and technology, comes to SXSW 2020. Comprised of 6 giant cinema screens, Epson advanced laser projection and 52 channels of spatial sound featuring exclusive commissioned audio/visual collaborative works by artists including Thom Yorke & Tarik Barri, Suzanne Ciani & AudeRose, Ben Frost & MFO, as well as a first-of-its-kind immersive cinematic experience by Paramount Pictures and Little Cinema for the highly-anticipated release of Antoine Fuqua’s action thriller Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and in theatres Summer 2020.