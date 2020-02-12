Swoosie Kurtz Joins ‘Call Me Kat’ Fox Comedy Series Starring Mayim Bialik

Mike & Molly alumna Swoosie Kurtz is set as a lead opposite Maim Bialik in Call Me Kat (fka Carla) Fox’s multi-camera straight-to-series comedy based on Miranda Hart’s BBC series Miranda, from The Big Bang Theory alums Bialik and Jim Parsons and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Darlene Hunt, Call Me Kat centers around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want — and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Kat Café in Louisville, KY.

Kurtz’s Sheila grew up in Louisville and subscribes to very traditional gender roles. She views her daughter Kat’s (Bialik) unmarried status as her own personal failure. A charming narcissist, Sheila has used her sex appeal to date an endless array of men since Kat’s father died.

Hunt executive produces with Bialik, Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful Productions, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios and Hart. Eric Norsoph produces for That’s Wonderful along with Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught for Sad Clown Productions. That’s Wonderful, Sad Clown and BBC Studios co-produce in association with Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Two-time Tony and Emmy winner Kurtz starred as Joyce Flynn on all six seasons of Mike & Molly, and also starred for six seasons on NBC’s Sisters. Her most recent TV credits include Man With A Plan, The Dangerous Book for Boys, Lethal Weapon and Grace & Frankie. She is repped by Creative Talent Group, Innovative Artists, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.