‘Swimming With Sharks’: Kiernan Shipka & Diane Kruger To Star In Quibi & Lionsgate’s Drama Series Update Of 1994 Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds, The Bridge) are set as leads in Swimming With Sharks, a Lionsgate-produced drama series that will be a contemporary update of the 1994 movie for Quibi.

Billed as a contemporary update of George Huang’s 1994 film that both celebrates and skewers the Hollywood studio system, the series is written and produced by Kathleen Robertson (Murder in the First), and directed by Tucker Gates (Homeland), with Chris Cowles also producing.

Quibi

In the series adaptation, Lou (Shipka), a young female assistant, works for Joyce (Kruger), a sole female studio head, at a company filled with manipulators, schemers and intrigue, but little do they know Lou is poised to outwit them all.

Lou and Joyce give a female twist on the characters played in the movie by Frank Whaley and Kevin Spacey, respectively.

Dana Brunetti, Spacey’s former producing partner, and Liz Destro will serve as executive producers alongside Jay Cohen and Stephen Israel, who EP’d the movie.

Shipka is currently starring in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is in its third season on Netflix. She’s known for her previous starring role as Sally Draper in AMC/Lionsgate series Mad Men and for her work on Feud: Bette and Joan. Shipka is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

This is Kruger’s first major television role since FX’s The Bridge. She’ll next be seen in Universal’s 355 opposite Jessica Chastain and Lupita N’yongo. Kruger is repped by UTA, UBBA, Untitled, Altitude and Peikoff Mahan.