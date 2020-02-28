‘Swimming With Sharks’: Erika Alexander, Gerardo Celasco & Ross Butler Cast In Quibi Series

EXCLUSIVE: Erika Alexander (Black Lighting), Gerardo Celasco (How To Get Away With Murder), and Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why) have been cast opposite Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger in Quibi’s drama series Swimming With Sharks.

Billed as a contemporary update of George Huang’s 1994 film that both celebrates and skewers the Hollywood studio system, the Lionsgate-produced series is written and produced by Kathleen Robertson, and directed by Tucker Gates, with Chris Cowles also producing.

Quibi

In the series adaptation with a female twist, Lou (Shipka), a young female assistant, works for Joyce (Kruger), a sole female studio head, at a company filled with manipulators, schemers and intrigue, but little do they know Lou is poised to outwit them all.

Alexander will play Meredith, a best-selling author who is being wooed for the rights to her books. She uses her sought-after status to leverage a surprising amount of power, proving she can play hardball with the big Hollywood players.

Celasco will play Miles, a moderately talented artist and the husband of Joyce Holt (the big moneymaker in the household). Miles and Joyce have a complicated relationship based on love, money and power.

Butler will play Alex, a burnt-out, Harvard educated assistant supporting Joyce. Alex is friendly to the new intern, Lou, and fills her in on the perils of working for Joyce.

Dana Brunetti and Liz Destro serve as executive producers alongside Jay Cohen and Stephen Israel, who executive produced the movie.

Alexander is best known for her roles in films like Get Out and television series Black Lightning and Wu-Tang: An American Saga. She is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

Celasco co-stars in the upcoming Fox thriller series neXt. He is known for his multi-season arc on ABC’s How To Get Away with Murder. He is reped by Global Artists Agency and Fourward.

Butler was just seen in the anticipated Netflix movie sequel To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You and will be seen in the final season of the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why this Summer as Zach Dempsy. He is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.