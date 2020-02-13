‘Survivor’ Return, ‘The Masked Singer’ Drive Wednesday Ratings

CBS’ Survivor returned for its 40th season Wednesday, with the season premiere of Survivor: Winners at War bumping up in both the adults 18-49 demographic and total viewers from its season finale in December. Last night’s two-hour debut scored a 1.3 rating and 6.68 million viewers, the latter figure edging Fox’s The Masked Singer (1.8. 6.63M) in eyeballs.

Still, The Masked Singer retained its title as primetime’s highest-rated show, combining with Lego Masters (1.2, 3.59M), which lost a couple bricks from its series premiere last week but remained solid, to give Fox the overall victory in the demo Wednesday.

NBC’s Chicago trio was mostly even across the board last night, giving the network the overall win in viewers. Chicago Med (1.1, 8.13M) and Chicago Fire (1.1, 8.24M) were steady with last week, while Chicago PD (1.0, 6.97M) dipped a tenth at 10 PM.

Those results tied the network in the demo with CBS, which followed Survivor with Criminal Minds (0.6, 3.95M), up a tenth.

ABC’s comedies were solid in their return to originals, with The Goldbergs (0.8, 3.88M) down a tenth, Schooled (0.7, 2.90M) even and Single Parents (0.6, 2.47M) up a tenth from two weeks ago. Drama Stumptown (0.4, 2.37M) was even at 10 PM.

The CW’s night included a fresh Riverdale (0.2, 680,000) and a repeat of the Katy Keene pilot leading into tonight’s Episode 2.