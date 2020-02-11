‘Superstore’ Renewed For Season 6 By NBC

NBC’s Thursday comedy anchor Superstore has received an early Season 6 renewal by the network. It joins fellow workplace comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which also has been renewed for next season.

In its fifth season, Superstore, starring America Ferrera and Ben Feldman, is averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers overall in Live+7 Day Nielsens, sharing top honors among NBC’s comedy series with The Good Place. The season premiere has surged to a 3.4 in 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers when viewing on all platforms is counted.

That is because Superstore continues to rank as one of NBC’s strongest digital performers, generating 50% of its Live+35 day 18-49 average this season from digital sources, tying The Good Place as NBC’s most digital series so far this season. Along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore is one of the most watched programs on Hulu.

NBC brass also have been happy creatively with the series following the showrunner transition heading into this season when Superstore creator Justin Spitzer stepped down as showrunner to focus on development and was succeeded by Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green.

“We’re thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

Spitzer serves as an executive producer with Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and co-showrunners Miller and Green. Superstore is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.