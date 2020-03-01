‘Superstore’ Actress Lauren Ash Reacts To America Ferrera Exit: “It’s Heartbreaking”

Superstore actress Lauren Ash shared a tribute to America Ferrera, after the series star and executive producer announced she is leaving the NBC comedy after five seasons.

Ash, who plays Dina on the series alongside Ferrera’s Amy, said the cast has developed a strong bond over the years.

“The cast started this journey as strangers and quickly became family. The idea that one of our family members isn’t going to be around anymore after 5 years, well, that’s tough for me to accept,” Ash wrote on Instagram Friday, shortly after Ferrera’s surprise announcement that she will not be returning next season.

“The thing is, as Dina and Amy’s friendship grew, so did Lauren and America’s. It’s not gonna be the same without her,” Ash added. “But, Superstore has always done an amazing job of reflecting real life situations and challenges. And these kinds of things are a part of life. People we love have to move away or move on all the time. And it sucks. And it’s heartbreaking. But it’s a real part of life.”

The announcement of Ferrera’s exit came two weeks after the series, from creator Justin Spitzer and Universal Television, was renewed for a sixth season. The show’s current season wraps on April 16.

In addition to starring and executive producing, Ferrera also directed four episodes of the single-camera comedy.