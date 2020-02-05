Click to Skip Ad
‘Superman & Lois’ Casts Couple’s Sons As Jordan Elsass & Alexander Garfin Join the CW Series

Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin Courtesy of Arthur Marroquin; Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s offspring. Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin will co-star opposite Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman & Lois, the CW’s straight-to-series drama about the iconic DC couple.

Elsass and Garfin will play Clark/Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois’ (Tulloch) teenage sons, Jonathan and Jordan, who are believed to be twins.

Elsass’ Jonathan is clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated. Garfin’s Jordan is wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people, and consequently, Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games.

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around superhero Superman and journalist Lois as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Lois Lane’s pregnancy was revealed in last season’s Arrowverse crossover, Elseworlds. By the start of this season’s Crisis on Infinite Earths five-part event, the Kents were a family of three with the addition of their infant son, Jon. in Part 3 of Crisis, Lois, Clark and their baby were wiped out by the Anti-Monitor. The universe was eventually saved — and reset — with changes. They included Superman and Lois having two teenage boys in a post-Crisis world.

Former Flash showrunner Helbing executive produces Superman & Lois with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter via Berlanti Productions and Geoff Johns.

Elsass can next be seen in Hulu’s high-profile limited series Little Fires Everywhere opposite Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, in which he plays Witherspoon’s eldest son and the love interest to Washington’s daughter (Lexi Underwood). He is repped by Paradigm, Kim Matuka and Schuller Talent and attorney Darren Trattner.

Garlin voiced Linus in The Peanuts Movie, earning an Annie Award nomination, and has appeared in two episodes of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU. He is repped by Jordan, Gill & Dornbaum and Nouveaux Talent Management.

