Super Bowl Ads: Which Brands Made The Most Of Big-Game Spotlight?

Jeep’s Super Bowl revisiting of Groundhog Day with Bill Murray was among the most popular ads on Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LIV, according to several measurements of commercial time on the big game.

The spot, which was shot in Illinois barely a week before the Super Bowl, topped USA Today‘s Ad Meter and also finished third in YouTube’s ranking of the ads viewed most during the telecast. Another top-ranking spot was “Loretta” from Google, a sentimental pitch that wound up No. 3 on USA Today‘s list and No. 2 in rankings compiled by market research firm Ipsos. Emotional response was the key metic for Ipsos, which convened a special focus group of 40 viewers in New York whose skin was connected with custom monitors.

Doritos topped the Ipsos survey as well as one from Taboola, which said the chip brand’s spot with Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X drove readership about the commercial to 85 times normal levels.

Amazon’s “Before Alexa” ad, starring Ellen Degeneres, was the most-watched on YouTube, followed by Facebook’s “Ready to Rock” pitch, the social media giant’s first Super Bowl outing. YouTube said overall viewing of Super Bowl ads during the game increased by about 30% over 2019 levels. On TV screens, viewing of ads rose 70%, a reflection of the fact that an increasing number of viewers tune in via connected devices or smart TVs, which offer access to the YouTube streaming app.

Beyond the ads, the day’s musical performances drove significant search activity on Google. After Demi Lovato performed the national anthem, Google reported a 1,450% increase in searches for “over under National Anthem.” After the halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, there was a 3,500% spike in “Shakira Shakira lyrics” and a 2,450% rise in “JLo tour 2020.”