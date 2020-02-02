Sundance Film Festival Awards Winners (Updating)

The Sundance Film Festival had its share of big deals this year, from the record-setting $17,500,000.69 that Neon and Hulu paid for Palm Springs to a pair of $12 million deals for The Night House (Searchlight) and Uncle Frank (Amazon).

With the powder still settling, the 2020 fest is handing out its annual awards Saturday night in a ceremony at Basin Fieldhouse in Park City.

Last year’s awards ceremony doled out prizes to several films that successfully advanced to theaters and even awards season, with Chinonye Chukwu’s Clemency, Brittany Runs a Marathon, One Child Nation and Honeyland among the top winners.

Here’s a list of this year’s winners, which already include Heidi Ewing’s I Carry You With Me taking the NEXT Audience Award. Keep checking back as we update.

GRAND JURY PRIZES

U.S. Dramatic

U.S. Documentary

World Cinema Dramatic

World Cinema Documentary

AUDIENCE AWARDS

U.S. Dramatic

U.S. Documentary

World Cinema Dramatic

World Cinema Documentary

Next

I Carry You With Me

Directed by Heidi Ewing

DIRECTING

U.S. Dramatic

U.S. Documentary

World Cinema Dramatic

World Cinema Documentary

The Earth Is Blue As An Orange

Iryna Tsilyk

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award

U.S. Dramatic:

Next Innovator Award

SPECIAL JURY PRIZES

U.S. Dramatic

U.S. Documentary

World Cinema Dramatic

World Cinema Documentary for Creative Storytelling

The Painter and the Thief

Benjamin Ree

Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award

Devon Edwards

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Alfred P. Sloan Prize

Tesla

Directed by Michael Almereyda

SHORT FILMS

Grand Jury Prize

So What if the Goats Die (France/Morocco)

Directed by Sofia Alaoui

U.S. Fiction

-Ship: A Visual Poem

Directed by Terrence Daye

International Fiction

The Devil’s Harmony (UK)

Directed by Dylan Holmes Williams

Non-Fiction

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Directed by Matthew Kilip

Animation

Daughter (Czech Republic)

Directed by Daria Kashcheeva

Acting

Sadaf Asgari, in Exam (Iran)

Directed by Sonia K. Hadad

Directing

Michael Arcos, Valerio’s Day Out (U.S./Colombia)