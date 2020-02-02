Sundance Film Festival Awards Winners (Updating)

The Sundance Film Festival had its share of big deals this year, from the record-setting $17,500,000.69 that Neon and Hulu paid for Palm Springs to a pair of $12 million deals for The Night House (Searchlight) and Uncle Frank (Amazon).
With the powder still settling, the 2020 fest is handing out its annual awards Saturday night in a ceremony at Basin Fieldhouse in Park City.
Last year’s awards ceremony doled out prizes to several films that successfully advanced to theaters and even awards season, with Chinonye Chukwu’s Clemency, Brittany Runs a Marathon, One Child Nation and Honeyland among the top winners.
Here’s a list of this year’s winners, which already include Heidi Ewing’s I Carry You With Me taking the NEXT Audience Award. Keep checking back as we update.
Related Story
Watch All The Interviews From Deadline's Sundance Studio
GRAND JURY PRIZES
U.S. Dramatic
U.S. Documentary
World Cinema Dramatic
World Cinema Documentary
AUDIENCE AWARDS
U.S. Dramatic
U.S. Documentary
World Cinema Dramatic
World Cinema Documentary
Next
I Carry You With Me
Directed by Heidi Ewing
DIRECTING
U.S. Dramatic
U.S. Documentary
World Cinema Dramatic
World Cinema Documentary
The Earth Is Blue As An Orange
Iryna Tsilyk
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
U.S. Dramatic:
Next Innovator Award
SPECIAL JURY PRIZES
U.S. Dramatic
U.S. Documentary
World Cinema Dramatic
World Cinema Documentary for Creative Storytelling
The Painter and the Thief
Benjamin Ree
Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award
Devon Edwards
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Alfred P. Sloan Prize
Tesla
Directed by Michael Almereyda
SHORT FILMS
Grand Jury Prize
So What if the Goats Die (France/Morocco)
Directed by Sofia Alaoui
U.S. Fiction
-Ship: A Visual Poem
Directed by Terrence Daye
International Fiction
The Devil’s Harmony (UK)
Directed by Dylan Holmes Williams
Non-Fiction
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Directed by Matthew Kilip
Animation
Daughter (Czech Republic)
Directed by Daria Kashcheeva
Acting
Sadaf Asgari, in Exam (Iran)
Directed by Sonia K. Hadad
Directing
Michael Arcos, Valerio’s Day Out (U.S./Colombia)
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.